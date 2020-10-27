Gulf Coast states prepare for threats as Zeta approaches

Zeta made landfall last night as a category 1 hurricane along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, and is continuing on for a second landfall in the United States.

Zeta is on track to be a record setting 5th named storm in one season to make landfall in Louisiana.

After the 4 p.m. update on October 27, 2020, Zeta is tropical storm with 65 mph sustained winds, but is forecast to become a hurricane again before making landfall in the United States.

Ahead of this strengthening storm there are hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings and tropical storm watches stretching across the Gulf coast from Southeast Louisiana to the panhandle of Florida.

This is the same area expected to receive life threatening storm surge, and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

Along with rain, wind and storm surge, the treat for tornadoes spinning off of the remnants of Zeta will stretch from the coastline up to areas like Montgomery, AL.

While Zeta’s impacts will lessen as it heads up to the Tennessee and Ohio Valley by the end of the week, We will see the remnant tropical moisture give us very wet conditions on Thursday.