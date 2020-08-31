Greenland losing ice at an accelerated pace

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Warmer summers have contributed to the loss of ice in Greenland at a record rate since 2000.

Surface melt and icebergs breaking off on the edges of the Greenland Ice Sheet are the single largest contributor to rising sea levels that are expected to cause more frequent tidal and storm surge flooding in low-lying coastal communities around the world.

The movement of ice from the higher elevations in the interior Greenland ice sheet to the coast is evident in new satellite data that measures the change in mass. Runoff from surface melt eventually drains into the ocean through cracks and crevasses, as outlet glaciers break off, or calve, into the sea.

Michalea King, a post-doctorate glaciologist and climate scientist at The Ohio State University, has analyzed trends that point to a more rapid thinning sea ice in the Arctic and retreating glaciers. She is concerned that a balance between gaining and losing ice over decades has shifted due to warmer air and ocean temperatures.

Retreating Greenland glaciers. (Michalea King/OSU Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center)

“These icebergs can be the size of small towns,” King said. “This is going to directly impact the rates of global sea level rise.” Some of the icebergs tower more than a half-mile high, she noted, after making two trips to Greenland to study the dynamics of the vast ice sheet three times the size of Texas.

Temperatures in the Arctic are rising at more than twice the rate of the rest of the world. King is concerned that the melting ice sheet is no longer in balance with seasonal snowfall over the continent that replenishes the ice sheet.

Icebergs splitting off become immersed in a warmer ocean and are prone to melting. In 2019, Greenland lost a record amount of ice (532 billion metric tons) in a very warm summer from surface melt, more than double the yearly average and greater than the 2012 record of 460 billion metric tons.

Calving icebergs on the Greenland coast. (Michalea King/OSU Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center)

Climate scientists are concerned that the rapidly retreating glaciers will continue to surpass advancing ice from snowfall–a more gradual process–and sustain a positive feedback loop that leads to further shrinkage, and more water in the ocean.

Climate instability linked to rising temperatures in the Arctic affects the vast deep ocean conveyor belt that circulates around the world, with distant impacts on regional circulations and rainfall patterns, such as the Asian monsoon system.

“Understanding what the data is telling us about how rapidly these glaciers are changing is really impactful,” King said.