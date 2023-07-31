High pressure will settle across the region during the first half of the week, providing pleasant weather. Afternoon temperatures will average in the low 80s, coupled with low humidity and bright sunshine, along with passing clouds.

Look for a gradual warmup midweek under generally sunny skies. Mornings will be comfortable, with readings near 60 degrees.

The humidity will increase on Thursday, as high pressure slides farther east, bringing a slight chance for showers. A frontal system will bring a better chance for rain next weekend.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81

Tonight: Moonlit sky, comfortable. Low 59

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 83

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (60)

Thursday: Partly sunny, sticky. High 86 (64)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm. High 87 (69)

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms. High 84 (67)

Sunday: Partly sunny, storm p.m. High 85 (64)