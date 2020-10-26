Gray start to the day followed by more showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, chilly, few light showers . High 52

Tonight: Cloudy, brisk, light showers. Low 43

Tuesday: Sprinkles, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool. 41/58

Thursday: Showers, breezy and chilly. 45/57

Friday: Gradual clearing, windy and chilly. 42/51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

It’s a gray and cool start to the week, and we’re keeping an eye on the next round of rain.

Most of the day will stay dry, but under a thick blanket of clouds. This will give us a slow climb in temperatures just to the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We’re keeping an eye on a line of showers that is slowly moving east. This will bring the best chance for showers after sunset and keep around light rain overnight. Lows will stay cool as they fall down to the 40s.

Tomorrow will look similar to today. We’ll have a few leftover showers followed by clouds and cool temperatures only topping off around 50 degrees.

As high pressure moves in on Wednesday, it will help to keep us dry, clear out some of the clouds and bring temperatures to the upper 50s.

By the end of the week, we’ll be watching for the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Zeta. Zeta is on track to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico later tonight. It is then forecast to maintain category 1 hurricane strength as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

After making landfall in the United States, the remaining mositure will head up to the Tennessee Valley. This will kick up more clouds and showers into Central Ohio Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall from this tropical moisture will stick around Thursday and into early Friday morning. So, if you live in an area that will be trick-or-treating Thrusday night, you might want to incooperate the raingear into your costume.

High pressure takes charge again by Saturday which will give us a chilly, and mostly clear start to the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz