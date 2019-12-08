Gray skies will bring a rainy Monday

Good Sunday!

High pressure sliding east has paved the way for a return flow of mild air and moisture, with thickening clouds through the late day. Rain will hold off until late tonight as low pressure advances from the southern Plains to the central Great Lakes by Monday night.

A strong cold front will follow early Tuesday, with falling temperatures and rain showers ending as a few snow showers.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy. High 48

Tonight: Clouds thicken, rain late. Low 46

Monday: Periods of rain, breezy, mild. High 55

Tuesday: Windy, colder, few flurries. Temperatures falling to 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 28 (22)

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High 33 (17)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (25)