Gray skies are going to clear up this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 36

Tonight: Some clearing, colder. Low 24

Saturday: Sunshine returns. High 37

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 38 (25)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 39 (24)

Tuesday: Mixed Clouds, cool. High 40 (26)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

So far it’s been really no sun since the beginning of the new year, but that is about to change. Winds will shift to the east today thanks to the storm passing south of the Ohio River. That will help to start the drying out process that will help us get rid of some of the cloud cover. Today that will only amount to some thin spots in the clouds this afternoon, but it’s a start. So it will still be cloudy to mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s again.

There will be more breaks in the clouds overnight but it will still be partly to mostly cloudy at daybreak. The low will be in the mid-20s.

So tomorrow starts out partly cloudy but there will be substansially more sunshine as we head through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be similar with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

Get ready for milder weather next week with highs in the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob