Gray Saturday leads to wet Sunday for travel

Happy Saturday!

High pressure over the Great Lakes did little to clear out the fog that lifted into a low cloud deck. Temperatures were stuck in the 40s after a couple of very mild days in the low 60s.

Intensifying low pressure in the southern Plains will lift northeast, pulling a warm front across the Ohio River overnight, producing pockets of rain after midnight. The storm will reach the Upper Midwest late Sunday, with a trailing cold front crossing Ohio Sunday night. Periods of rain will continue through the day and night, tapering off with frontal passage early Monday.

Winds will increase from the south later in the weekend, gusting past 25 mph late Sunday, before shifting to the west on Monday, as drier conditions return. A brief surge of colder air will come in behind the storm on New Year’s Eve, accompanied by a few snow late-day snow showers.

After a dry, seasonably chilly New Year’s Day, the next system coming out of the southwest will bring rain and mild temperatures Thursday into Friday.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool. High 48

Tonight: Rain developing late. Low 46, rising to 50

Sunday: Rainy day, breezy. High 60 (52)

Monday: Morning showers, breezy, turning cooler. Falling to 42 late

Tuesday: Brisk, colder. snow showers. High 37 (32)

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. High 41 (26)

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers. High 45 (33)

Friday: Showers, mild. High 49 (38)

Have a great holiday weekend! -Ben