Gray, mild with rain southeast of Columbus

Clouds thickened in advance of the remnants of Delta over the Tennessee Valley. Showers have pivoted north into southeastern Ohio, but will remain mostly south of the I-70 corridor through the evening.

Low pressure will slide northeast across the Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, taking the threat rain farther east tonight. Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a little sun, which will the temperature to rise into the mild mid-70s.

An approaching cold front will trigger showers Monday night, before a little cooler and drier air arrives Tuesday. The weather will be seasonable through midweek with abundant sunshine, mild days and cool nights–ideal for enhancing the fall colors.

Another cold front will cross the state Thursday, with a few showers, followed by sharply chillier weather and probable frost next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, mild, showers southeast. High 71

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 59

Monday: Mix clods and sun, warmer, evening showers. High 72

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 68 (47)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 71 (49)

Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-up showers. High 68 (54)

Friday: Partly sunny, much cooler. High 55 (42)

Saturday: Crisp sunshine. High 54 (35)