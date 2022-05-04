Low clouds are lingering in the wake of low pressure that crossed the northern Ohio Valley Wednesday, accompanied by rain and severe thunderstorms. Temperatures have been held to the 50s under the thick blanket of clouds.

﻿High pressure will build into the Great Lakes region, keeping the weather dry for another 24 hours, though little in the way of clearing beyond breaks in the clouds is likely. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s tonight and top out on the mid-60s Thursday, with a light easterly breeze.

A surface low southwest of the Ohio Valley will travel east Thursday night and Friday, bringing more rounds of rain that will linger into Saturday, as an upper low settles over the region. Sunshine will return on Sunday.

Next week will be quite warm, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool. High 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 48

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, showers late. High 66

Friday: Showers, storms. High 68 (55)

Saturday: Early showers, cloudy. High 65 (56)

Sunday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 71 (51)

Monday: More sun, warmer. High 78 (54)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (60)