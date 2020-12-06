Gray, cold weekend, milder weather coming midweek

A powerful low-pressure system moving over the Canadian Maritimes is circulating colder southward across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Clouds will linger through the day, with chilly temperatures in the mid-30s.

A couple of upper disturbances could bring a few flurries tonight and Monday, and a coating of snow in the northeast counties of the state. The weather will remain rather cold Monday, starting off in the mid-20s and only rising a few degrees above freezing.

High pressure will move through the region and off to the east midweek, allowing for a warming trend and a southwesterly flow, as highs return to the 40s and morning lows in the low 30s, under fair skies. The next chance for showers will come with a northern storm and cold front Friday night, ending early Saturday.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds, chilly. High 37

Tonight: Cloudy, few flurries. Low 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy, early flurry. High 35

Tuesday: Sun returns. High 40 (24)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 45 (29)

Thursday: Sunny. High 50 (30)

Friday: Clouds increase, late shower. High 49 (34)

Saturday: Showers, mild. High 47 (41)