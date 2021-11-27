High pressure will shift southeast of the Ohio Valley, resulting in increasing clouds and a southeast breeze, as temperatures edge up to near 40 degrees. An Alberta Clipper diving southeast across Lower Michigan and northern Ohio will bring periods of snow across northern Ohio, mixing with rain this evening.

Farther south, light showers will move through central Ohio this evening ahead of a cold front that will cross the state overnight, with southwesterly winds shifting to the northwest Sunday morning ushering in colder air and scattered snow showers. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30s much of the day, with brisk winds gusting over 20 mph.

Skies will start off partly cloudy Monday, with afternoon readings in the upper 30s. A weak system will pass north of Ohio, adding some clouds and a stray snow shower early. Temperatures will moderate Tuesday, with highs rising to the upper 40s. A slight drop in temperature will follow midweek.

The end of the week will see temperatures rebound into the 50s under partly cloudy skies to start December.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds thicken. High 40

Tonight: Clouds, breezy, few showers. Low 31

Sunday: Cloudy, windy, chilly, flurries. High 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 38 (27)

Tuesday: More sunshine. High 47 (32)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46 (31)

Thursday: Some sun, mild. High 52 (37)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 56 (42)