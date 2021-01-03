Gray, chilly weekend, spotty showers

A gray, chilly Sunday began with pockets of light rain, mixed with snow in the north, as upper-level low pressure moved over the state. A secondary low formed along the North Carolina coast and will bring rain and snow to the Northeast tonight, while pulling slightly colder air into the upper Ohio Valley.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s under cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle or flurry is possible through the overnight hours.

Not much changes Monday, between the departing coastal storm and an area of high pressure. Expect a continuation of cloudy skies, though some breaks are possible later in the day as low clouds slowly erode.

A period of snow is possible Tuesday morning as a quick-moving northern system drops southeast across the Great Lakes. Light accumulations are likely, followed by scattered afternoon flurries. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s Tuesday, with a gradual warmup to near 40 Wednesday and Thursday under mainly cloudy skies.

Later in the week, a southern storm looks to brush the lower Ohio Valley. Current model tracks are well south of the Ohio River, favoring mainly cloudy skies and chilly weather heading into next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, sprinkle. High 40

Tonight: Cloudy, drizzle/flurry. Low 32

Monday: Mainly cloudy, few breaks p.m. High 38

Tuesday: Snow showers a.m. (coating). High 42 (30)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 40 (29)

Thursday: Clouds increase. High 39 (29)

Friday: Snow showers, chilly. High 36 (30)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 (27)

Have a good evening! -Ben