Gray, chilly weekend, rain on the way

Cool, rainy weather will linger through the weekend in the wake of a cold front that slipped south of Ohio early in the day. Weak disturbances moving northeast will allow bands of light rain to persist through the afternoon, gradually diminishing this evening. Temperatures will be stuck in the chilly 40s, after we enjoyed a couple of mild days in the low to mid-60s.

An upper-level disturbance will induce a surface wave over the Mid-Mississippi Valley that will follow the frontal boundary, as it lifts northeast to near the I-71 corridor early Sunday. Widespread rain will return, possibly with a little wet snow mixed in northern Ohio. Rainfall totals are likely to range upwards of a half-inch, before the rain tapers off late in the afternoon.

Behind this system, chilly weather will be around to start the holiday week. A return flow from the southwest will develop behind high pressure Tuesday, with gradual moderation. A storm will pull out of the southern Plains midweek and head across the Ohio Valley late Wednesday, with rain developing, tapering off Thanksgiving morning, Temperatures will be seasonal, with highs in the 50s during the holiday period.

Forecast

Saturday: Light rain at times, chilly. High 48

Tonight: Cloudy, drier evening, rain returns late. Low 39

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 44 (36)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High 49 (34)

Wednesday: Showers, milder. 54 (41)

Thanksgiving: Early rain, clearing. High 55 (43)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 56 (39)