Gray, chilly holiday weekend, wintry mix arrives early Sunday

High pressure over the region brought us a dry day after a soaking New Year’s Day rainstorm that began with a coating of ice in many area. Temperatures briefly rose into the low 50s at night, before falling back into the upper 30s and holding steady Saturday,

A developing storm near the Mid-Atlantic coast and an upper-level disturbance crossing the Ohio Valley tonight will bring a period of wintry mix changing to wet snow, with the potential for a few inches of accumulation in west-central and northern Ohio and across the northern Appalachians. Temperatures will fall to near freezing overnight and remain in the 30s Sunday, with lingering snow and rain showers into the afternoon.

Skies will remain generally cloudy early in the week, with a northern system bringing some snow showers Monday night into early Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low in the upper 20s all week.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, cool. High 40

Tonight: Rain/snow mix developing. Low 35

Sunday: Rain/snow showers. High 39

Monday: Mainly cloudy. High 40 (31)

Tuesday: Early snow showers, clouds, chilly. High 38 (30)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 39 (29)

Thursday: Cloudy. High 38 (28)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 36 (27)

Have a good weekend! -Ben