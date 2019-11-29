Gray, chilly holiday weekend, rain coming

Happy Friday!

Clouds are lingering, along with spotty light rain earlier, even with high pressure gliding across the Great Lakes. Conditions will be dry for evening shopping, with a few breaks in the clouds.

Those clouds will thicken later on in advance of developing low pressure in the central Plains that will bring periods of rain beginning Saturday morning, with some breaks later in the day, possibly mixed with a little sleet at the start in the north. The rain will reach Ann Arbor later in the morning, mixed with a little snow or sleet during the game.

Low pressure will form along the Mid-Atlantic coastSunday, with a dry slot temporarily giving us a blustery, mostly cloudy and mild day on Sunday. However, wraparound moisture and colder air will bring rain/snow showers in the evening, ending as flurries early Monday.

Friday: Few sprinkles, gray and chilly. High: 41

Tonight: Overcast, light rain/sleet toward daybreak. Low 35

Saturday: Periods of rain, chilly. High 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks, blustery, showers late. High 51 (44)

Monday: Few flurries early, brisk, cold. High 39 (34)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 41 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 44 (33)

Thursday: More sunshine, milder. High 48 (35)

Have a great weekend! -Ben