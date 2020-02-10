Gray and cool Monday with showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Rain showers, mainly through midday, cloudy and chilly. High 44
  • Tonight: Cloudy, chilly, slight risk of sprinkles or flurries. Low 33
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 42
  • Wednesday: Wintry mix changing to rain. 31/37
  • Thursday: Light snow, colder. 30/35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will continue southeast across the state and finally drag rain showers out of Central Ohio this afternoon. It will take longer in the southeast. Temperatures won’t stray very far from 40 throughout the day as winds shift from southwesterly to northerly with the front’s passage.

Tonight there will be a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries. Morning lows will be near freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers southeast. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A powerful southern storm will bring a chance of a wintry mix early Wednesday that will change to rain, then to snow on Thursday with a chance of accumulations on the backside of the storm and with another storm tracking through the upper Great Lakes.

Have A Good Monday!
-Bob

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools