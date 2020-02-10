Gray and cool Monday with showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain showers, mainly through midday, cloudy and chilly. High 44

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly, slight risk of sprinkles or flurries. Low 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 42

Wednesday: Wintry mix changing to rain. 31/37

Thursday: Light snow, colder. 30/35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will continue southeast across the state and finally drag rain showers out of Central Ohio this afternoon. It will take longer in the southeast. Temperatures won’t stray very far from 40 throughout the day as winds shift from southwesterly to northerly with the front’s passage.

Tonight there will be a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries. Morning lows will be near freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers southeast. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A powerful southern storm will bring a chance of a wintry mix early Wednesday that will change to rain, then to snow on Thursday with a chance of accumulations on the backside of the storm and with another storm tracking through the upper Great Lakes.

Have A Good Monday!

-Bob