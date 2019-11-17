Gradual warm-up comes with clouds

High pressure in the Canadian Maritimes shifted farther east, allowing for more cloud cover late Sunday ahead of an upper-level disturbance in the midsection of the country. With little moisture, only a sprinkle is likely overnight, but the temperature has moderated, after a frigid week by early November standards.

Temperatures this month have only been above normal on one day, and we are running more than 11 degrees below average, which is as cold as it gets. We have never recorded back-to-back days with highs in the 20s (Nov. 12-13) so early in the season, or as low as 11 degrees in the city (8 degrees in Dublin, 1 degree in Marysville) before mid-November!

A weakening cold front could bring a sprinkle Monday night and a few rain or snow showers early Tuesday, with temperatures dipping behind the front under mostly cloudy skies.

A midweek mild trend with southwest winds will finally push readings to seasonable levels in the 50s. A storm could bring rain Thursday and Friday, ending with another shot of cold air heading into next weekend. Dry and quite chilly weather will return next weekend for the OSU/Penn State game.

Tonight: Clouds thickening, isolated sprinkle, not as cold. Low 38

Monday: Mix clouds and a little sun. High 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, stray rain/snow shower. High 43 (35)

Wednesday: More sunshine, milder. High 52 (34)

Thursday: Showers likely breezy. High 57 (40)

Friday: Rainy, breezy, colder late. High 43 (39)

Saturday: Clouds, brisk. High 41 (31)

Have a good evening! -Ben