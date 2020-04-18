Gradual warm-up coming in central Ohio

Low pressure pushed east off the New Jersey coast early Saturday, with clearing near freezing morning readings. High pressure brought sunshine and crisp weather, with gradual moderation expected the next several days with a southwesterly flow.

Some cloudiness Sunday will precede a weak cold front, accompanied by widely scattered late-day showers. Dry and cool conditions return Monday.

Another strong cold front will push through the state early Tuesday with a little bit of rain, followed by brisk northwesterly winds and unseasonably chilly weather. A freeze is likely again Wednesday morning, with clear skies and light winds.

A couple of disturbances will move east later in the week, with showers likely Thursday and Saturday, but temperatures will rebound to seasonable levels.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, cool. High 51

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 38

Sunday: Clouds increase, milder, showers p.m. High 57

Monday: More sunshine. High 56 (40)

Tuesday: Clouds increase, breezy, showers. High 54 (44)

Wednesday: Frost, mostly sunny, more seasonable. High 57 (29)

Thursday: Showers return. High 63 (44)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 65 (47)

Saturday: Showers likely. High 62 (48)

Have a good weekend! -Ben