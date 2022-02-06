The weekend is cold, but after a frigid start we experienced a little moderation Sunday afternoon, as the temperature finally ticked just above freezing, which will help melt some of the resistant ice and snow.

Arctic high pressure is sliding farther east, setting up a light southwesterly flow across Ohio. The welcome sunshine is helping melt the thick layer of ice, but expect any slush to refreeze again tonight, creating slippery patches. Temperatures will not fall as sharply overnight, bottoming out between 15-20 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy late tonight.

A weak cold front associated with a clipper disturbance will cross the state Monday, with little moisture to work with but reinforcing the moderately cold pattern. A few light snow showers will develop later in the day with a northwesterly flow and mostly cloudy skies.

High pressure will build in through midweek, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another system will track north of Ohio on Wednesday, bringing clouds and a few rain and snow showers, with temperatures rising into the mid- and upper 30s. Slightly colder air will filter into the state Thursday, with flurries in the north. Snow showers are likely again Friday with stronger Alberta clipper system.

Temperatures will moderate gradually again early next weekend, but with an opportunity for snow or mixed precipitation Sunday.

Forecast

Sunday: Bright sun, chilly. High 34

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 19

Monday: Clouds increase. High 34

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk. High 29 (13)

Wednesday: Clouding up, snow/rain showers. High 37 (26)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, flurries north. High 33 (25)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. High 31 (22)

Saturday: Some sun, moderating. High 38 (24)