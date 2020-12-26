Gradual moderation after another cold night

High pressure brought sunshine, but residual arctic air made for a cold Saturday, with temperatures only rising to near 30. Expect another wintry night, with lows dipping into the teens east of Columbus, and low 20s in town

Clouds will slowly increase Sunday in a milder southwesterly flow ahead of a storm tracking across the Upper Midwest and northern Lower Michigan. A few showers are likely Sunday night, ending as flurries early Monday, behind a cold front. The weather will be rather cold, with sunshine returning Tuesday as high pressure builds in.

A stronger system developing in the southern Plains Wednesday will bring rain late in the day, mixing with snow showers on New Year’s Eve as cold air moves behind a trailing cold front. The weather looks to be dry and cold on New Year’s Day.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 30 Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 21

Sunday: Clouds increase, milder, rain at night. High 41

Monday: Brisk, colder, early flurry, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 32 falling to 28

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 30 (17)

Wednesday: Rain develops. High 46 (26)

Thursday: Rain/snow showers, colder. High 41 (39)