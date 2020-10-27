Gloomy today, a break tomorrow then heavy rain follows

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Cloudy, brisk, sprinkles. Temp: low-mid 40s

Today: Cloudy, chilly, hit or miss light showers. High 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low 39

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 59

Thursday: Rainy, breezy. 45/55

Friday: Gradual clearing, blustery. 42/51

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold early. 33/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Any showers on Live VIPIR Radar today will be isolated or random and very light. For the most part clouds will be persistent. Aside from a few thin spots before noon it should be another dreary day. The temperature will struggle up to around 50.

Tonight will start out cloudy but high pressure from the west will make a guest appearance. There will be enough clearing to almost call it partly cloudy by daybreak. Those breaks will also allow it to get colder. The low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow we will get more sunshine thanks to high pressure putting us in the bullseye for some nicer weather. As the high continues to move east through the Ohio Valley winds will shift to the southwest. That will help the highs to get up to around 60.

Meanwhile minimal strength Hurricane Zeta is expected to weaken and then make landfall on the Louisiana-Mississippi Gulf coast sometime today. The leftover tropical moisture/rain from Zeta will combine with a storm coming out of the Mississippi Valley. For us that means a very rainy Halloween Thursday and Thursday night. Rain exits the Ohio Valley quickly Friday, leaving a clearing and blustery day. Sprawling high pressure centered over the Great Lakes will bring us sunshine Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob