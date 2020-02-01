Gloomy, chilly pattern will break soon

We are on our tenth consecutive overcast day in central Ohio, which appears to be at least a recent record. Weak systems passing north and south provide little wind to stir the circulation that has trapped low-level moisture, at a time when the sun angle is low.

A batch of rain/snow showers will cross the state later today, with temperatures still stuck in the 30s. Things change after that.

High pressure in the northern Gulf and low pressure tracking across southern Canada will generate increasing southwesterly winds that will warm things up dramatically into the 50s Sunday and scour out the shallow moisture.

A reprieve from the cloudiness will be short-lived, as a frontal system stall along the Mississippi/Ohio Valleys and low pressure waves track northeast Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of rain and mild weather. Cooler and drier conditions will filter backlater in the week.

Saturday: Gray, chilly, rain/snow showers. High 38

Tonight: Breezy, scattered snow showers. Low 33

Sunday: Clouds give way to p.m. sun, windy, mild, High 53

Monday: Sun and high clouds. High 54 (35)

Tuesday: Rainy, mild. High 56 (47)

Wednesday: Rain, cooler. High 44 (38)

Thursday: Rain/snow showers end. High 37 (35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (30)

Saturday: Light snow. High 36 (29)

Have a good weekend! -Ben