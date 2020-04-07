Full Pink Moon tonight will be closest supermoon of 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tonight’s full moon will appear larger and brighter than all 13 full moons in 2020. Tonight’s Pink Moon is the second of three consecutive supermoons.

Tonight’s Pink Moon will rise in the east shortly after sundown, and be technically full at 10:35 p.m. EDT., reaching its highest point in the sky around midnight. The moon will not actually be pink, but will provide more illumination than most full moons.

The Pink Moon April 7-8 is named for a blossoming pink spring wildflower, grand flox, found in eastern North America. The name was derived from the Native American custom of naming full moons. Ancient cultures around the world kept track of seasons by the occurrence of the full moon.

The full moon on March 9 was a supermoon (Worm Moon), and the Flower Moon on May 7 will be the third in the series this year.

A full or new moon is classified as a supermoon (the definition was coined in 1979 by astronomer Richard Nolle) during or near its closest approach to Earth (perigee), which is defined as 90 percent nearer or more than at any time during the year, or within 225,000 miles of Earth. The distance varies because the moon’s orbit is elliptical. The average distance of the moon from Earth is 238,000 miles.

A supermoon appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth (apogee). The “moon illusion” makes the contract more distinct when the moon is near the horizon by the way we perceive other objects relative to the rising moon.