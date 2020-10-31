Full Blue Moon on Halloween Night

A blue moon is a rare event, but getting one on Halloween happens even less frequently.

When the full moon, like the Hunter Moon, is called a “blue moon,” it actually has noting do do with the color.

A blue moon means that it is the second time that a full moon appears in the same month. This is rare because there is normally about 29.5 days between full moon. In October 2020, full moons occur on October 1 and 31, meaning that we’ll see 13 full moons during this calendar year.

Blue moons are not common, but do occur every 2-3 year.

While the image of a full moon seems to go well with Halloween, it’s actually an even rarer occasion that only happens every 18-19 years.

The last time that we had full moon on Halloween was October 31, 2001, and we won’t see another Halloween full moon until 2039.

