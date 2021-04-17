Frosty start to the weekend, then watching for showers

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING:

Frost advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of central and wester Ohio including Franklin, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Madison, Union, Licking, Fayette, Pickaway, Fairfield, Ross & Hocking counties. Light wind and early morning lows fall near freezing will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, areas of frost, low 38

Today: Clouds increase, isolated p.m. shower, high 60

Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, low

Sunday: Clouds increase again, few p.m. showers, high 61

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, high 65

Tuesday: Scat’d clouds, cold rain showers late, high 62

Wednesday:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold, frosty start to the weekend, but warmer, more seasonal temperatures are on the along with the next chance for showers.

Hopefully last night you were able to cover or bring in any plants. Thanks to light wind, and temperatures falling into the 30s, we’re waking up to areas of frost.

More clouds will build in this morning and afternoon, ahead of our next chance for showers. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but only climb to around 60 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

While it looks like we’ll stay dry through Ohio State’s spring football game, it will be on the cool side with temperatures staying in the 50s. By later this afternoon, showers will start to move in from the southwest and become more scattered by the evening. Rainfall amounts will stay light and total less than 1/10″.

Tonight, the few showers that moved into the area will taper off and we’ll be left with a most cloudy sky. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, falling near 40 degrees. This still leaves open the chance for frost, so make sure that you are keeping plants inside or covered.

Partly sunny sky returns to the forecast tomorrow as temperatures slowly climb to the low 60s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week. A mostly sunny sky will help boost temperatures into the mid 60s.

A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday. This will put an end to a slow warming trend, and will bring back the chance for showers. As lows fall into the 30s Tuesday night, we could even see a few wet snowflakes mix in with a chilly rain.

Chillier weather returns on Wednesday with highs only climbing to around 50 degrees. Have a great weekend!

-Liz