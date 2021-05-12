Frosty start, a sunny day and a warm-up is on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy AM frost, sunny, milder afternoon. High 61

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 36

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. High 67

Friday: Sunny, warm, High 69 (44)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 70(48)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, showers at night. High 71 (54)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clearing skies, along with drier and colder air, are what we can expect with building surface high pressure. Temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid-30s by daybreak. With light winds, conditions will be just about perfect for some frosty spots this morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect through about 9 a.m.

An upper level trough and the ridge parked over the area mean daytime weather will be very nice albeit very chilly for this time of the year. Sunny skies aren’t unusual but the high temperature will be 10-15 degrees below normal again, around 60 instead of 73.

High pressure and dry air will pretty much cancel out any chances of rain as we finish out the work week. In the meantime it will get warmer each day. Temperatures will get back into the seasonable range this weekend and beyond with highs in the 70s.

Thanks to disturbances moving east out of the Great Plains and high pressure exiting to the east of the Ohio Valley, rain will return late Sunday night and Monday.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob