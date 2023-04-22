FROST ADVISORY SOUTHERN OHIO

After a warm week, we’re going back to cool weather for the rest of the month, with patchy frost the next few mornings.

Early sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and isolated sprinkles on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will generally hold to the upper 40s, with a chilly northwest breeze.

High pressure will build across the region early in the week, with clouds mixing with sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Monday, then the upper 50s for the remainder of the week–well below our normal high in the upper 60s in central Ohio.

Clouds will return midweek with a few northern disturbances delivering a spotty shower, and a southern storm producing a chance for rain on Friday. Another strong system will likely follow next weekend accompanied by rain, and yet another chilly blast.

Forecast

Tonight: Partial clearing, cool. Low 36

Sunday: Clouds return, sprinkle p.m., chilly. High 50

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 52 (34)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 58 (36)

Wednesday: Clouds, stray shower. High 59 (40)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 58 (43)

Friday: Cloudy, showers. High 57 (42)

Saturday: Rain likely. High 56 (44)

Have a good weekend! -Ben