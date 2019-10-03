From summer back to fall

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog early, partly cloudy, chance of p.m. showers, isolated thunder. High 90

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and less humid. Low 53

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool, autumnal again. High 67

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice day. 73(46)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, line of showers. 76(59)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though it is starting out typically for this week’s heat wave, some big changers are on the way today. This morning watch for patchy fog reducing visibility to about a mile in some locations. Definitely use your low beams early.

Finally high pressure will begin to weaken enough, and get suppressed to the south, for a cold front to inch southeast into the region. Scattered or isolated showers, possibly with thunder, will develop north of I-70. Warmer temps will hold on one more day for the southern half of the state, warm enough to break Thursday’s record high in the upper 80s (89/1953). It will change rather quickly behind the front late this afternoon with cooler air rushing in behind the front late day. By late afternoon we will go from around 90 to a breezy upper 70s. Tonight it will be breezy, increasingly cloudy and a much cooler night. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Friday Canadian high pressure will build into the region. The high temperatures will be much more autumnal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Weekend highs will be in the 70s. The next chance of rain will be Sunday with another front crossing the region. Temperature will go from the mid-70s Sunday to around 70 Monday through Wednesday.



Have A Great Thursday!!

-Bob