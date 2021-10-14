COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm. High 85

Tonight: Slight chance of showers, thunderstorms. Low 66

Friday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. High 81

Saturday: Partly sunny, morning showers, chance of storms. High 62 (52)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure, centered southeast of the Ohio River, is dominating our weather this morning. That is about to change. A frontal system associated with low pressure north of the Dakotas is slowly moving towards Ohio.

Today will be partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers, possibly thundershowers this evening and tonight.

The warm southerly flow, ahead of the front, will push afternoon temperatures into record-setting range. The high will be near 85. The record high is 86 set all the way back in 1897.



Expect showers and thunderstorms as the strong cold front crosses the region tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some storms may come with strong wind gusts.

Showers and storms will move out Friday night into early Saturday. High pressure out of the southwest will build into the region Saturday pushing remaining rain showers east.

That high will keep us dry with sunshine well into next week. It will be unseasonably cool for a change Saturday. There will be a slight warming trend Sunday into next week with temperatures around 70 by Tuesday.

Enjoy Your Thursday!!

-Bob