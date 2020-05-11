From March weather to May weather this week

FREEZE WARNING until 9am.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Chance of a shower early, partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

Tonight: Gradual clearing, light wind late, frosty, record cold. Low 33

Tuesday: Frosty morning, partly cloudy. High 57

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High 62

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, chance of storms, warm. High 72

Friday: Showers, chance of storms. High 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cool northwest winds will keep it cooler than yesterday. It will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a light shower this morning. Generally winds will be between 10 and 15 mph with a few stronger gusts this morning. The high temperature will be near 50, more than ten degrees cooler than yesterday and more than 20 degrees below normal. But a warm-up is coming.

You won’t be able to tell it by tonight with the large upper trough still parked over the eastern part of the country. By tomorrow morning skies will be partly cloudy to clear again. It will be frosty start to Tuesday with low temperatures once again in the record setting range. The record low is 35. We might beat that by a couple degrees.

Tomorrow, after a frosty start, will be partly cloudy and a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure and the persistent trough will move east and a welcome ridge will build across the region starting mid-week. That will bring warmer air and eventually May-like temperatures for the second half of the week. The tradeoff will be the return of rain with a chance of storms by Wednesday night. High temperatures will go from the 60s Wednesday to the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

-Bob