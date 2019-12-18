Frigid winds today, very cold tonight, milder days coming

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Cold wind, few flurries possible, partly sunny and cold. High 25

Tonight: Mainly clear, very cold. Low 11

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, cold. High 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. 19/40

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. 26/42



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Scattered snow flurries will accompany the cold front as it migrates from north to south across the state. The sky will be partly sunny today. Temperatures will continue to be essentially steady in the mid-20s during the day before dropping several degrees as we get closer to sunset. A brisk 10-plus mile per hour wind will make it feel like it is in the low to mid-teens.



Tonight the Ohio Valley will be under sky clearing high pressure and temperatures will drop all the way to the ten degree neighborhood by daybreak. Wind chill will be as low as single digits above zero.



Tomorrow will be sunny, dry and still unseasonably cool. Highs will be around 30. Friday we get more unusual December sunshine as the high moves east. Friday, with a continuing southerly flow, we will warm up and continue to each day. Friday will be around 40.

Bundle up from the wind today.

-Bob