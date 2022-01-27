Arctic high pressure settled over the region, bringing mostly sunny skies, with light winds and very cold temperatures again this morning in the single digits.

High pressure will shift east of the Ohio Valley, resulting in a southwesterly flow of milder air that will allow temperatures to rebound into the low 30s. A cold front will bring snow showers early this evening, leaving a light coating and slippery spots. A reinforcing shot of cold air will filter in behind the system to start the weekend.

Clouds will linger on Friday, and temperatures will hold nearly steady in the low 20s with a cold northwesterly wind. Clearing skies Friday night will send temperatures plummeting again to near zero for the third time in four days. Sunshine will prevail Saturday that will not alleviate the chill, as readings struggle to reach 20 degrees.

A weak disturbance will bring some cloudiness Sunday and moderating temperatures. Milder weather will develop next week, with highs ranging from the mid-30s Monday to the mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for the next chance for moisture to come in the form of rain showers later in the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds increase, evening snow showers. High 30

Tonight: Flurries early, brisk. Low 19

Friday: Cloudy, colder. High 23

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 19 (2)

Sunday: Clouds increase. High 32 (7)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 36 (17)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, milder. High 46 (24)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: 45 (37)