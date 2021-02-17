Frigid start with a chilling breeze, more snow is on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Frigid morning, partly sunny, cold. High 23

Tonight: Snow likely (0-1”), cold. Low 20

Thursday: More snow (1”), not as cold. High 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk winds and colder. High 24 (19)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. 20 (7)

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 34(10)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today will be partly sunny and otherwise uneventful. The high temperature will be in the low 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest at about 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be around 10-12 degrees this afternoon after a frigid start this morning. We are starting with single digit lows mainly above zero with wind chills mostly in the single digits around zero with a few locations at 5-10 below zero mainly to the north and west. It will be another pretty chilly day with highs in the low 20s.

Snow will try to to work its way from the Tennessee Valley into the Ohio Valley by this evening with very limited success in our drier air.

By late in the evening and overnight light snow will expand into the region. Some light accumulations in southeastern and possibly central Ohio by daybreak. The temperature will stay nearly steady in the low 20s tonight .

Tomorrow low pressure in the southeast U.S. will be the source of more snow in the Ohio Valley. It does look like some warmer air will play a part in snow accumulations again with this storm. Favored computer models are leaning towards more of a mix southeast as well as more precipitation. This time the lightest snow would be in the northwest. In Central Ohio snowfall totals for the system would be around 2-3 inches.

Tomorrow’s high will be right around freezing. Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s again. Sunday’s high will finally get above freezing but milder weather is coming. The next chance of snow will be Monday.

Happy Wednesday!

-Bob