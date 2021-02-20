Frigid start to weekend, moderation coming

Clouds and a few flurries will linger overnight into early Saturday, with some breaks in the clouds, as high pressure builds in from the Central states. Tonight will be the coldest night of the remainder of February, if not the winter, with deep snow cover across muchy of the state. Morning readings will dip into the single digits, where the clouds break, with early wind chills down to -5 degrees.

High pressure will slide east later in the weekend, bringing a moderating trend Sunday. Southwest winds will raise temperatures above freezing for the first time in more than two weeks, but also bring some moisture in the form of increasing clouds.

A mix of rain and snow (north) will develop late Sunday night and continue into Monday morning, with minor accumulations well north of as I-70, as the moisture transitions to snow during the predawn hours, possibly changing back to drizzle before ending.

Temperatures next week will be more seasonable, in the upper 30s Tuesday, and then the low to mid-40s, with nighttime lows in the 20s.

Forecast

Tonight: Some breaks in clouds, frigid. Low 8

Saturday: Partly sunny, very cold. High 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, moderating. High 37 (11)

Monday: Light wintry mix to snow a.m. High 37 (34)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 41 (28)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46 (30)

Thursday: Clouds increase, rain/snow showers. High 38 (32)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High 34 (25)