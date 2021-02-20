Frigid start to weekend, gradual moderation brings wintry mix Sunday night

High pressure building in from the west brought us some welcome sunshine, despite frigid temperatures and single-digit wind chills. A few clouds developed in the cold northwesterly flow, but after stray early morning flurries drier air allowed skies to clear, ending a stretch endless gray winter days and intermittent snow.

The high will slide east Sunday, bringing a moderating trend. Southwest winds will raise temperatures above freezing for the first time in more than two weeks, but also bring some moisture, initially in the form of increasing clouds.

A mix of rain (south) and snow (north) will develop later Sunday night and continue into Monday morning, with minor accumulations north of as I-70, as the moisture transitions to snow during the predawn hours, changing back to drizzle before ending in the morning. Temperatures will be slightly above freezing in most areas, but some roads will become slushy and slippery during the early commute.

After a gray, cold Monday, skies will brighten Tuesday with a passing warm front and southwesterly flow of mild Pacific air, raising temperatures into the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, with milder nights in the 30s. A cold front will cross the state Wednesday night with little precipitation, then a cooldown later in the week, with highs falling back into the mid-30s Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, few clouds, brisk. High 26

Tonight: Mostly clear, frigid. Low 10

Sunday: Clouds increase, not as cold. High 36

Monday: Light wintry mix a.m., cloudy, colder p.m. High 37 (33)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 42 (30)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 46 (31)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, chilly. High 37 (30)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 36 (23)

Saturday: Increasing clouds, late snow. High 34 (24)