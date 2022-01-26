This morning brought frigid temperatures near or slightly below zero, with wind chills around -10 degrees.

Arctic high pressure will settle over the region, bringing mostly sunny skies, with less wind, but very cold temperatures only reaching the teens this afternoon. Another icy cold night is expected under clear skies, with readings tumbling into the single digits to near zero again early Thursday.

High pressure will shift east of the Ohio Valley later in the week, resulting in a southwesterly flow of milder air that will allow temperatures to rebound closer to the seasonal average. Highs on Thursday will approach freezing under partly sunny skies Thursday.

A disturbance and cold front will bring some light snow Thursday night and early Friday, followed by colder and drier weather this weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, frigid. High 18

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 4

Thursday: Partly sunny, not as cold. High 31

Friday: Snow showers a.m., colder. High 26 (21)

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 18 (3)

Sunday: Clouds increase. High 30 (3)

Monday: More sun. High 34 (15)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, milder. High 42 (19)