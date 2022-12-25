Temperatures edged up to around 15 degrees from the single digits, with near zero wind chills. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows falling to near 5 degrees over a solid snowpack.

A weak Alberta Clipper will bring light snow and flurries on Monday, with minor accumulations. Temperatures will start off in the 20s early in the week and then moderate on Wednesday, reaching the seasonal upper 30s, under mostly sunny skies.

The next Pacific storm will track farther north and west later in the week, bringing a breezy warmup and periods of rain on New Year’s Eve, with highs reaching the 50s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, frigid. Low 7

Monday: Cloudy, snow showers (1″), brisk. High 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 30 (16)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 38 (19)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, breezy, mild. High 50 (35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 55 (45)

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain, mild. High 57 (48)