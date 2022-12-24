WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CHRISTMAS DAY

A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -10 to -20 degrees, with temperatures slowly edging up to around 10 degrees by early evening.

Arctic high pressure in the wake of the storm will help decrease the winds on Christmas Day, as low pressure departs. Morning readings will hover near 5 degrees, and afternoon temperatures reach 15, with some sunshine.

An Alberta clipper system will bring light snow and flurries on Monday, beginning in the late morning and tapering off by evening. Accumulations will range from 1 to 2 across southwest Ohio to around an inch along the I-70 corridor, with lighter totals north and east of the Columbus area.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s early in the week, then moderate on Wednesday, reaching the upper 30s, under mostly sunny skies. The next Pacific storm will track farther north and west late week, bringing a breezy warmup and rain Friday and on New Year’s Eve, with highs reaching the low 50s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered flurries, frigid. Low 7

Christmas: Mix clouds and sun, very cold. High 15

Monday: Clouds increase, flurries. High 23 (8)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (17)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 39 (18)

Thursday: Clouds increase, breezy, mild. High 49 (31)

Friday: Showers. High 52 (44)