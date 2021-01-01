Freezing rain early, changing to rain by afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Expect icy travel, sidewalks and driveways this morning as freezing rain coats surfaces for several hours, with up to 0.1 inch of ice on branches and power lines, before temperatures rise above freezing midday.

A warm front lifting north with low pressure in the southern Plains will bring a period of freezing rain, followed by rain and milder conditions this afternoon and evening.

Intensifying low pressure will track from Texas to the Ohio Valley later Friday, with ice and snow in the cold air from West Texas to the Upper Midwest. A cold rain will scatter into evening showers across Ohio, as the temperature rises to near 50 degrees.

A cold front with low pressure will move across Ohio overnight, as showers diminish to drizzle early Saturday. Clouds will hang on through the day and temperatures will hold nearly steady around 40 degrees to start the weekend.

A storm developing in the Southeast will combine with an upper-level disturbance Saturday night and Sunday morning to bring a period of wintry mix changing to wet snow, with the potential for several inches of accumulation in northern Ohio and across the northern Appalachians. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s Saturday night and stay in the upper 30s Sunday.

Dry air will follow with some sunshine early next week, with relatively mild temperatures in the 40s during the afternoon hours.

Forecast

New Year’s Day: Light freezing rain a.m., wet, milder p.m. High 50

Tonight: Showers, mild evening, cooler late. Low 39

Saturday: Early drizzle, cloudy. High 42 (39)

Sunday: Rain/snow showers. High 40 (34)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 42 (30)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 43 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, shower late. High 45 (32)

Thursday: Rain/snow showers. High 43 (34)