COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST





Today: Areas of AM frost, increasing clouds. High 47

Tonight: More frost likely, partly cloudy. Low 31

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 48

Friday: Brilliant sunshine. High 51 (30)

Saturday: Sunshine, milder. High 53 (31)





FORECAST DISCUSSION





A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 this morning. Sub-freezing low temperatures, clear skies and light winds in Central Ohio and the southern half of the state mean frost and conditions cold enough to kill plants, crops and other sensitive vegetation. If we get a hard freeze this morning more frost/freeze headlines will be unnecessary for the rest of the week despite freezing conditions. A hard freeze effectively ends the growing season.

The sky will stay generally sunny this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. The wind will be a light breeze with a bite from time to time, but with lighter winds, wind chill won’t be as big a factor today. Temperatures will recover to the mid-upper 40s.



Surface high pressure will keep us in this mostly clear and chilly pattern. The cool, dry Canadian air is putting us in a pattern of below 50-degrees days and near freezing, frosty mornings until the weekend.



The trough will begin to exit to the east Friday. That will allow temperatures to warm up a little through the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Saturday, then back to near normal in the upper 50s to around 60 Sunday through Tuesday.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob