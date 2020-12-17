Freezing drizzle or light flurries today, dry tomorrow, milder weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle, possibly flurries.

Today: Patchy drizzle, freezing early, chance of flurries. High 36

Tonight: Chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Low 27

Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, rain later. High 42 (28)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 41 (34)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 44(30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The powerful storm that brought snow and rain into Central Ohio yesterday is moving slowly up the east coast. In its wake scattered flurries and spotty freezing drizzle which will create a few slick spots are all that is left. Temperatures are around freezing and will only warm up a few degrees today. Until then hazardous pavement will be possible until it does warm up.

Skies will stay cloudy today thanks to low level moisture which will keep temperatures from rising out of the mid-30s. Chances of more light precipitation will also persist.

Tomorrow high pressure will build into the region bringing some sunshine and slightly higher temperatures. Saturday a front will cross the area which will bring showers. There will be a slight chance of rain or snow Saturday evening and overnight. Also by the weekend high temperatures will be back into the 40s. Weather looks uneventful through the middle of next week. Although Winter officially begins early Monday morning will gradually warm up into the upper 40s by Wednesday.

Enjoy your Thursday!!!

-Bob