Freeze warning, chilly weekend with some sunshine

Freeze Warning Late Tonight

A cold northerly flow has kept skies partly to mostly cloudy, while holding temperatures in the mid-40s. Clouds will dissipate this evening and clear overnight, with a widespread freeze, as the wind lightens.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes, before shifting east later Saturday, bringing plenty of sunshine and crisp readings in the low 50s. Communities trick-or-treating Saturday evening will have clear and cool weather, with temperatures in the upper 40s.

A cold front trailing low pressure over Canada will sweep through Ohio early Sunday showers, gusty winds and a reinforcing blast of chilly air to open November. It’s even possible the rain showers could mix with snowflakes before ending midday. Temperatures will fall to low 40s Sunday afternoon with strong northwest winds gusting over 30 mph.

After a frosty start, the weather will gradually moderate next week, with highs returning to the low to mid-60s. Mainly sunny, quiet weather will prevail for Election Day over virtually all of the nation, except in the Pacific Northwest and northern New England.

Forecast

Friday: Lingering clouds, brisk, cool. High 45

Tonight: Freeze warning, clearing, cold. Low 30

Saturday: Bright sun, crisp. High 52

Sunday: Early showers, windy. High 50 (41)

Monday: Frosty, sunny, chilly. High 45 (27)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 54 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 62 (38)

Thursday: Sunny, mild. High 65 (44)