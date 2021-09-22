Franklin & Licking Counties cancel weather siren tests today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Franklin and Licking Counties have canceled their weekly noon weather siren tests Wednesday due to inclement weather moving through Central Ohio.
Franklin County Emergency Management stated:
In addition to heavy precipitation, there is an elevated risk of damaging winds and a limited risk of Tornado activity today in Ohio, therefore Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security (FCEM&HS) will suspend the Wednesday noon test of the Franklin County Outdoor Warning Siren System today.