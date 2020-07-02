Fourth of July nighttime treat includes a partial lunar eclipse

FILE – In this Monday Feb. 9, 2009 file photo, a faint shadow from the Earth is cast over part of the Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse, seen from Manila, Philippines. Early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, a partial eclipse and Comet 45P will share the sky. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

On Saturday night, in time for the Fourth of July, we will have the opportunity to see a partial penumbral eclipse. This occurs when the alignment of the sun, Earth and moon causes the moon to pass through a portion of Earth’s shadow.

The partial eclipse will be visible over most of North and South America, and parts of western Europe and Africa in places where skies are fairly clear.

What causes a penumbral eclipse

The penumbra is Earth’s outer shadow, which the moon will pass through beginning at 11:07 p.m. EDT on July 4, and exit at 1:52 a.m. on July 5. The best view will be the midway point around 12:30 a.m. This subtle darkening of the moon’s surface will be evident without needing a telescope. The full moon in July is also known as the Thunder Moon or Hay Moon.

FILE – In this Monday Feb. 9, 2009 file photo, a faint shadow from the Earth is cast over part of the Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse, seen from Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

In a total lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the deep dark inner shadow (umbra) and virtually disappears, often turning reddish or coppery (blood moon), as all direct sunlight is blocked. Diffuse sunlight that reaches the moon is heavily scattered, leaving mostly red wavelengths in the light spectrum illuminating the lunar surface. If there are more particles than usual in the air, the colors may be orange, yellow or brown.