An upper-level disturbance made it look and feel wintry, with periods of snow, enough to cover the ground in parts of western Ohio and mixed with rain east of the I-71 corridor.

Temperatures dipped into the mid-30s and will remain nearly steady this evening, with lingering snow showers. Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight and early Sunday. Additional lake-effect flurries are possible in near-freezing temperatures.

High pressure building east from Canada will maintain a broad northwesterly flow. The air swept southward from Canada will be cold and dry, resulting in a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday and Monday. A southern system will create another mix of snow/rain on Tuesday.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above 40 degrees all week running more than 15 degrees below normal.

Forecast

Saturday: Snow/rain showers, brisk, cold. High: 38

Tonight: Lingering flurries, wintry. Low 31

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 38

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 41 (29)

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain/snow mix p.m. High 41 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 40 (31)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 38 (27)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 39 (24)