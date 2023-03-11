Cloud cover and a few snow showers will linger through the early part of the day, in the wake of low pressure that tracked across Ohio on Friday and brought periods of rain.

Today will feel more like winter, as readings hover in the 30s, about 10 degrees below normal. Some clearing is possible later this afternoon.

Clouds thicken tonight ahead of low pressure tracking across the Mississippi Valley. A period of snow, mixed with rain south, could bring our first accumulating snow since the end of January, with readings near freezing in the morning. Daytime warming will allow for a light mix of snow and rain by afternoon, with readings in the mid- to upper 30s.

Blustery and cloudy conditions will persist on Monday, along with developing snow showers, as a disturbance rotates across Ohio.

High pressure nudges down from the northwest on Tuesday providing some sunshine, but the weather will be unseasonably chilly, with temperatures peaking in the upper 30s and morning lows in the 20s.

Moderating conditions are expected midweek, as highs climb back into the 40s and 50s. Rain is likely on Friday.

FORECAST

Saturday: Few flurries, late clearing, chilly. High 39

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly. Low 30

Sunday: Morning snow, rain mix p.m. (1-2″). High 36

Monday: Cloudy, brisk, flurries p.m. High 38 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 35 (24)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 47 (22)

Thursday: Clouds return, milder. High 55 (30)

Friday: Cloudy, showers. High 57 (41)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, rain/snow shower, cooler. High 45 (33)