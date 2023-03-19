The last official weekend of winter (spring arrives on Monday at 5:24 p.m.) feels like January.

Snow showers, driven by a reinforcing arctic cold front, moved rapidly east across the state on Saturday, sending temperatures tumbling into the 20s, as winds gusted to more than 30 mph.

Morning temperatures plunged to the lowest levels of the month so far—in the upper teens. High pressure will build in, bringing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold—in the mid-30s.

The early part of the week will feature mostly sunny and seasonal conditions. Clouds will return later on Tuesday ahead of a system crossing the Plains, which will introduce showers into the region beginning on Wednesday and continuing until the end of the week, off and on.

Temperatures will rebound into the 60s Thursday in a southwesterly flow, when we could experience a few thunderstorms. A soaking rain will follow Thursday night and Friday, with showers tapering off early in the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Gradual clearing, cold. High 36

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 23

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 56 (29)

Wednesday: Rain develops. High 53 (41)

Thursday: Showers, storm p.m. High 68 (50)

Friday: More rain. High 56 (49)

Saturday:Clouds, sprinkle, clearing, breezy. High: 52 (43)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 55 (34)