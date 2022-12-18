Above: Watch the latest forecast from Sunday morning. The updated forecast will be added at 6:30 p.m.

Flurries have diminished, as a large, lumbering storm over the northern Great Lakes moves east. High pressure will build in from the southwest, bringing some clearing overnight and partial sunshine Monday. Temperatures will dip into the teens late tonight. Highs on Monday will only reach the mid-30s, with high clouds increasing later in the day and in a light southwest flow.

The weather will be quiet to start the week. Clouds will increase ahead of a weak cold front that will wash out, with no rain or snow expected through Wednesday.

A moist southerly flow will develop on Thursday ahead of a developing storm in the southern Plains that will interact with an arctic cold front diving south across the middle of the country.

As the storm deepens Thursday night into Friday, winds will increase, gusting between 30-50 mph. Rain will change to snow/snow showers early on Friday, with temperatures falling through the 20s into the teens, resulting in major travel impacts. The wind chill levels will fall below zero.

Snowfall totals will be light across most of Ohio as the storm departs, but extreme winds could cause power outages and poor visibility in snow showers.

As the storm lifts into Canada over Christmas weekend, winds will relax but the air will be frigid, with highs around 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, under mostly cloudy skies.

FORECAST

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, cold. High 29

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Low 20

Monday: Some sun, high clouds. High: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38 (27)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 39 (26)

Thursday: Rain develops p.m. High 40 (29)

Friday: Windy, colder, snow showers. High 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, frigid. High 13 (4)