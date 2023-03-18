A secondary cold front will bring increasing clouds and a band of snow showers around midday that will a produce light accumulation and create some slick spots. Winds will be gusty through the day from the northwest (15-30 mph), driving the wind chill down into the teens and low 20s.

Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach freezing, with a January-like wind chill in the teens to low 20s. Our normal high is around 50, so we will miss that by a wide margin.

High pressure will build in on Sunday, bringing mostly sunny skies on Sunday, after some morning clouds move off. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold approaching the arrival of astronomical spring on Monday.

The early part of the week will feature mostly sunny and seasonal condition. Clouds will return Tuesday night ahead of a system crossing the Plains, which will introduce showers into the region beginning on Wednesday and continuing until the end of the week. off and on. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s Thursday and Friday in a southwesterly flow.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold, flurry. High 32

Tonight: Clearing, quite cold. Low 20

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 36

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High 48 (22)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 55 (29)

Wednesday: Rain develops. High 54 (37)

Thursday: Showers. High 66 (47)

Friday: Showers. High 67 (55)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 59 (43)