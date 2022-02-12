The weekend will be quite cold, with mostly cloudy skies and passing flurries. A weak clipper storm will drop south across the Midwest to the central Appalachians, with additional cloud cover and a few snow showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Cold high pressure will build in later in the weekend, bringing more sunshine early in the week. A southerly flow behind the high Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a nice warm-up, with highs reaching the 50s midweek.

Low pressure will push moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, resulting in a widespread rain, ending as a wintry mix Thursday night as colder air pours in behind the storm at the end of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, brisk, flurries. High 32

Tonight: Lingering clouds, snow showers. Low 19

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, flurry. High 24

Monday: More sunshine. High 29 (14)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 42 (20)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, warmer. High 55 (31)

Thursday: Rain, breezy. High 55 (45)

Friday: Flurries, brisk, colder. High 34 (27)